Family of murdered father with Utah ties pleads for help in finding his killer

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Florida — A man with ties to Utah was gunned down in Jacksonville Beach, Florida on February 16, but his murder remains unsolved, so his family is asking for any information that may identify his killer.

Police say Jared Bridegan, 33, had just dropped off his twins at his ex-wife's home when he was shot four times after stopping to remove a tire blocking the road. His two-year old daughter was sitting in the car.

Detectives say they have few clues in the case, but are certain that Jared, a Microsoft executive, was targeted in this shooting.

"His children are now fatherless, and we are asking for help to track down these killers. Because he knows so many people in Utah, I really feel like someone might hear something there,” said Jared’s wife, Kirsten Bridegan.

Kirsten and Jared were married for over four years and have two children together. Jared has twins from his previous marriage.

Jared’s older brother, Adam, says he moved to Utah when he married his first wife. He spent several years there raising two children, attending Utah Valley University, and working for several startup companies.

“This was just something that you never imagine happening in your family. For us, it’s a knife wound that just keeps turning,” said Adam.

He tells Fox 13 News that he finds it most disturbing that his brother was targeted because he says Jared was the ultimate dad and a fun-loving guy.

He worries what this could mean for the safety of his family, too.

“Our entire family lives in fear because we don't know the extent of what that targeting means,” explained Adam.

After almost three months, Kirsten and Adam continue to fight for answers that would ultimately give them some sense of peace and closure for the countless lives affected by Jared’s death.

Adam pleads, "If you know something, if you have heard something, please. It's never too late to do the right thing.”

Detectives have identified an older model, blue Ford F-150 that they say was likely involved in the murder.

A $55,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information related to this care should call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661.

A GoFundMe account has been set up here for the family.