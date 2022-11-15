Fatal hit-and-run crash leaves one man dead, suspect still at large

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Officials are searching for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in West Valley City Monday night.

The crash happened at 7200 W. 3245 S. just before 10 p.m.

West Valley City police said a 39-year-old man was crossing the street when he was hit and killed by a vehicle traveling northbound in the area.

The vehicle did not stop after the crash, police said, and the suspect is still at large.

Officials report the victim has been identified but his identity was not disclosed as police work to notify family members of his death.

"There is little info regarding the suspect/suspect vehicle at this time," police wrote in a tweet.

If you have information or saw what happened, call police at 801-840-4000/