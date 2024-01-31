Fired SLCPD officer stands trial for aggravated assault after fender bender

SALT LAKE CITY — Thomas Caygle, a former officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department, is standing trial for aggravated assault after a December 2022 crash that occurred while he was off duty in Weber County.

Prosecutors say he was under the influence when he crashed into the victim twice. The first crash was minor. The second crash left the victim with his body pinned between two vehicles.

“What began as a routine fender bender turned into something else,” explained Deputy District Attorney Sean Brian.

Prosecutors say Caygle intentionally crushed the man’s leg after learning 911 was called.

SLCPD fired Caygle after an internal investigation. While that case centered around whether Caygle violated department policy, a criminal trial would only result in a conviction if the state proves (beyond a reasonable doubt) that Caygle broke the law by intentionally injuring the victim.

Caygle said the incident began when his foot slipped off the pedal at an intersection, causing him to accidentally rear-end the victim.

The two spoke briefly and agreed to move their cars out of traffic.

Caygle and the victim had never met until the day of the crash.

The victim has asked for anonymity but said he is willing to be identified by his YouTube username - “Theodore Donny.” He uploaded dash camera video of the incident and spoke with FOX 13 News shortly thereafter.

Donny said Caygle was “apologetic” after the initial crash but eventually got angry after learning 911 was called. While on the witness stand, he said Caygle was slurring his speech. He also said Caygle was moving slowly and speaking slowly.

Audio played in the courtroom shows Donny did not report Caygle’s suspected impairment to 911 dispatchers.

After the 911 call, and after agreeing to move his vehicle, dash camera video shows Caygle hitting Donny and pinning him between the two cars.

Caygle said it was an accident. Prosecutors said it was on purpose.

“I got pushed into the back of my Ford Fusion. I got lifted up in the air,” Donny said. “I’m dazed and confused. I honestly had no idea what was happening at the time. I’m getting crushed!”

Brian said multiple witnesses described Caygle having “glossy eyes, lethargic speech, slurred speech, (and) unsteady balance.”

“I’m familiar with the way (Caygle) speaks,” said Judge Jason C. Nelson. “As I watch the (body camera) video – that's not how he’s speaking. There is slurring.”

Blood tests show Caygle had Xanax in his system. Defense attorney Ivy Telles said she looks forward to addressing why Xanax was in his system as the trial progresses. She said Caygle’s doctor will be testifying.

“What you won’t hear (at trial) is that he admitted to being intoxicated while operating (the vehicle),” Telles said. “The standard of proof is high for a reason... A lot of assumptions were made by a lot of people who only saw a portion of what happened.”

Caygle said he was not given a preliminary breath test for alcohol.

Telles said not all officers on scene agreed that Caygle should be charged.

Brian said the prosecution plans to call an expert witness to show how unlikely it is that Caygle accidentally rammed into the victim.

“You’ll learn how a transmission works to see if (Caygle’s story) has credibility,” he promised.

The trial is expected to last until Thursday.

Telles did not make any promises, but she hinted at the possibility of Caygle testifying — asking Judge Nelson and the public to stay open-minded until all evidence is presented.