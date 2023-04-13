Foreign nationals indicted on charges of drug distribution throughout Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal grand jury in Utah indicted two foreign nationals Wednesday on charges of possession and distribution of narcotics.

Gildardo Ramirez Garcia, 40, and Luis Felipe Felix-Campos, 31, were suspected of being co-conspirators in a drug-trafficking organization distributing cocaine and heroin throughout Utah.

A March 30, 2023 search warrant of each of their homes by the Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force found evidence of their drug distribution operation.

Garcia is charged with possession of heroin and cocaine with the intent to distribute; Felix-Campos is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and re-entering the country illegally.

Both will make their first court appearances on April 13, 2023.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program intended to have communities work with law enforcement to reduce violent crime and gun violence.