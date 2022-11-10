Former high school teacher arrested for alleged sexual relations with student

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A former high school teacher was arrested Wednesday and faces multiple charges after he allegedly had sexual relations with a 17-year-old female student.

Miles Christopher Nance, 39, faces charges including rape, forcible sodomy and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Arrest documents state police started investigating after a woman came forward saying that in 2018 and 2019, when she was 17-years-old, she was the victim of multiple sex offenses.

The woman reported that when she was in a French class where Nance was the teacher, she was groomed by him, arrest documents report.

Nance reached out to the woman through school email and after chatting for a while, documents report they moved their communications to personal email.

During their communications, Nance would allegedly tell the woman how he was sad and he also told her what students he would want to have sex with.

Further communication between Nance and the victim was moved to the social media app Snapchat, arrest documents state. At that point, Nance asked the victim for inappropriate photos and he would also send her inappropriate photos and videos of himself.

The woman also told police that one day, she went into Nance's classroom at Clearfield High and after turning off the lights and locking the door, they went into a storage closet where she was inappropriately touched, documents state.

On another occasion, Nance and the victim had sex in the storage closet, arrest documents report.

A witness was also interviewed as part of the investigation, police said in court documents, and the witness brought forward a social media account with nude photos of Nance.

Nance was ordered to be held without bail in Davis County.

The Davis School District said in a statement that Nance worked at Clearfield High School for five years before teaching at Mueller Park Jr. High until November 2021.

"Davis School District is committed to protecting students and does not tolerate sexual harassment or sexual violence in our schools or school communities," a statement from the district reads. "The safety of our students is our top priority."