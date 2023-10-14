Former SUU employee pleads guilty after threatening school, city officials

CEDAR CITY, Utah — The former Southern Utah University employee who threatened to shoot employees, students, prosecutors and Cedar City officials has pleaded guilty to threat of violence and theft by extortion.

Steven Charles Baggs, 45 years old, made the threats during a call with the university's human resources department. He also requested his life insurance payout information and claimed his previous criminal arrest was due to corruption.

Baggs closed the threats with a plea: "Please get me some help."

Law enforcement traced his cell phone to Oregon and he was flagged as being in Hawaii and trying to arrange a flight to Japan, but his current location is unknown.

Once arrested, the court stated that no bail be granted due to being considered a danger to the community and a flight risk.