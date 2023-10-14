Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Former SUU employee pleads guilty after threatening school, city officials

SUU investigating possible health concern involving students and health screenings
FOX 13 file image
Southern Utah University
SUU investigating possible health concern involving students and health screenings
Posted at 6:17 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 20:17:58-04

CEDAR CITY, Utah — The former Southern Utah University employee who threatened to shoot employees, students, prosecutors and Cedar City officials has pleaded guilty to threat of violence and theft by extortion.

Steven Charles Baggs, 45 years old, made the threats during a call with the university's human resources department. He also requested his life insurance payout information and claimed his previous criminal arrest was due to corruption.

Baggs closed the threats with a plea: "Please get me some help."

Law enforcement traced his cell phone to Oregon and he was flagged as being in Hawaii and trying to arrange a flight to Japan, but his current location is unknown.

Once arrested, the court stated that no bail be granted due to being considered a danger to the community and a flight risk.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere