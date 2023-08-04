Former university professor, police officer arrested on child porn charges

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A former adjunct professor at a Utah university and retired police officer from California was arrested on multiple child pornography charges in American Fork on Thursday.

Daniel Waddington, 68, was charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree felonies, and one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, a first-degree felony.

A probable cause statement details that an investigation began in July 2023 when someone reported Waddington had tried to record a video of a 13-year-old girl showering through a crack in the door.

Though Waddington told the girl he was just recording the audio of her singing, the person who reported the incident to police later found child sexual abuse material on Waddington's laptop.

Waddington's phone and laptop were turned over to police and after obtaining a search warrant, the items were forensically processed, where more than 300 images and videos of child pornography were found on the devices.

Also recovered in the investigation was a photo shot up a woman's dress or skirt in what appears to be a classroom at a local university, a probable cause statement reads. Further information on what university Waddington formerly worked at was not made available.

"Although the picture does not display any nudity, the photograph violates what a reasonable expectation of privacy would be for an individual wearing a dress or a skirt," court documents read in part.

Other photos of a child at the pool that were allegedly taken by Waddington were also recovered on the devices, according to court documents.

Documents also report that Waddington has "access to children and youth through a significant amount of avenues," including his role sitting on the board of directors for Second Chance 4 Youth.

Waddington retired from law enforcement in Long Beach, California after working as an officer for more than 25 years, court documents detail.

He also "claims to have more than 40 years of domestic and international criminal justice experience," a probable cause statement reads.

Due to his work and educational experience, he "may be more likely to flee" and thus, is being held in the Utah County jail without bail.

FOX 13 News has reached out to local Utah universities for comment on the arrest.