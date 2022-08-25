Former Utah child protection official arrested on child pornography charges

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A former prosecutor who worked in the Child Protection Division of the Utah Attorney General's Office has been arrested for the alleged possession of child pornography.

Gary Lee Bell, 66, was arrested Wednesday and faces six charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Bell's arrest stemmed from a tip that came in to the Utah County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 4 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After obtaining a search warrant, police searched Bell's home on Spanish Fort on Wednesday and found multiple images of child pornography.

Bell's wife also told officers that her husband had attempted to secretly record her without permission while she was in the shower.

Bell is currently being held without bail as he and his wife watch as officials have determined him to be "a substantial danger" to the community.