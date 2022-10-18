Four teens arrested after attacking man in Sandy park

SANDY, Utah — Four teenage boys are facing charges after they allegedly assaulted an adult man in a Sandy park.

The teens, although not identified, were booked into custody on aggravated assault charges.

Officers were sent to Dewey Bluth park, located at 170 East Sego Lily Drive, Monday at about noon on a report that someone had been assaulted, Sgt. Moffitt with Sandy Police explained.

The victim was in his 50s and was found laying on the ground when officers arrived in the area.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition but suffered a head injury and trauma, Sgt. Moffitt said.

Video from witnesses and a school resource officer identified the four teens as students in the Canyons School District, police said.

What led up to the assault and the identity of the victim was not made available.