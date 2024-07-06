Suspect in hospital after firing at officer, chase in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A suspect was transported to the hospital with injuries after firing at a West Jordan police officer and then leading a vehicle chase Friday.

Police were called to a residence for an alleged domestic violence incident, and upon arrival, the suspect fired shots at an officer.

The man then led the officer on a pursuit which ended with the suspect being transported to the hospital with unknowninjuries.

Police have closed off the road from 9000 to 9800 South along 1300 West.

