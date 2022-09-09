High school placed on lockout while police try to find suspect in the area

MURRAY, Utah — Cottonwood High School was placed on lockout protocol Friday morning as police worked to locate a suspect in the area, school officials said.

School is proceeding as normal, officials explained, but the exterior doors were locked to ensure student safety.

In addition, no visitors are allowed on campus as long as the lockout is in place.

No word yet on when the lockout will be concluded.

FOX 13 News reached out to Murray Police to get further information on the incident happening in the area that's causing the lockout.