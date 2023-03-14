Holladay woman charged with running crack cocaine lab inside her apartment

HOLLADAY, Utah — A Holladay woman has been charged with running a crack cocaine lab in her basement apartment and now faces multiple felony charges.

Lisa Bangerter was charged with running a clandestine lab in her apartment at 4825 South Brooks Way, in addition to possession and intent to distribute charges.

According to court documents, police conducting a search of Bangerter's home found cocaine residue in a microwave and assorted jars containing cocaine.

Bangerter admitted to using the microwave and various ingredients to manufacture and produce crack cocaine, explaining the process for making the final product to police officers.

An investigation found that some of her customers included those with drug and manslaughter charges, as well as reported gang members.

A book of receipts documenting the sales was also found during a search of her home.