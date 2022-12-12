Homeless man seriously injured after being run over by car while sleeping

SALT LAKE CITY — A man experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake City is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was run over by a mid-size SUV while he was sleeping early Monday morning.

The crash happened at 5:53 a.m. under the Interstate 15 off-ramp near 545 West 600 South, Salt Lake City Police report.

Initial investigation suggests the driver, who works in the area and usually parks in the area, drove onto the gravel under the viaduct and ran over the man.

It was still dark outside in the area and there was no lighting under the viaduct at the time of the crash, officials note.

The driver called for help after discovering what had happened and the fire department provided life-saving aid when they got to the scene.

Officials say the man was taken to the hospital where they upgraded the man's condition to serious, but stable condition.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police report.

An investigation is underway by the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team and Crime Lab.