Hurricane HOA treasurer pleads guilty to embezzlement after FOX 13 investigation

HURRICANE, Utah — A former treasurer of the Lava Bluff Homeowner's Association in Hurricane has pleaded guilty to two federal charges in an embezzlement scheme of HOA funds.

Sharon Gordon, 66, could spend up to 20 years in prison upon sentencing for wire fraud and making false statements on a tax return.



Sources in the courtroom say she agreed to a plea deal in which she will only serve 17 months, if it's approved by a federal judge.

FOX 13 News first broke the story in 2022.

FOX 13 Investigates: HOA Treasurer confesses to embezzling more than 150k thanks to persistent homeowner

Gordon embezzled approximately over $232,000 from four Lava Bluff HOA bank accounts between 2016 and March 2022.

Prosecutors say she abused her position of power to divert the money, then underreported her personal income to the IRS.

"In execution of the scheme, Gordon diverted the funds electronically by transferring them directly to her personal account, writing checks to herself and her boyfriend and forging other board members’ signatures, depositing checks representing HOA member fees directly into her personal accounts, writing checks to casinos from HOA accounts, and withdrawing cash from HOA accounts."

Gordon was ordered by the court to pay $20,490 in restitution to the IRS and $63,448.32 in restitution to Lava Bluff HOA.

To date, Gordon has paid $168,629.68 in restitution to the HOA.

Her sentencing has not yet been scheduled.