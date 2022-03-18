Idaho man arrested after police chase in Summit County; Found hiding in family's utility closet

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A 23-year-old Idaho man was arrested after leading police on a chase in Summit County early Friday morning.

According to a statement from the Summit County sheriff's office, Anthony Ortega of Preston, Idaho fled from officers through Kimball Junction and Jeremy Ranch after police received a 911 call around 2:25 a.m. about a package stolen off a resident's porch.

Police said Ortega was identified by the resident who saw him on a porch camera.

The sheriff's office said, a deputy tried to pull Ortega over after running the plates and found out the car he was driving was reported stolen by the Murray police department.

Ortega refused to stop and the deputy chased Ortega onto I-80 eastbound, where Ortega exited onto Kimball Junction, pulled a U-turn and got back onto I-80 westbound.

Deputies deployed spike strips on the interstate which shredded the tires and Ortega exited on Jeremy Ranch.

The sheriff's office said, Ortega then parked the car on Homestead Road, got out and ran.

Deputies tracked Ortega through a neighborhood using dogs and found him in the utility closet of a family's home, where he had entered through an unlocked back door while people were asleep inside.

Ortega was booked into the Summit County jail and faces several felony charges.