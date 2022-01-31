‘It was my first car’: Midvale residents report multiple car thefts blocks away from each other

MIDVALE, Utah — It’s a story you’ve heard before but a lesson worth repeating: Don’t leave your car running in your driveway without anyone there.

Midvale residents just blocks away from each other are reporting their cars getting stolen when left alone to warm up.

For Giselle Rodriguez, her neighbor’s security cameras captured three thieves taking off with her silver 2017 Toyota Corolla.

In the video, two people can be seen walking down the sidewalk of her street. One person driving her car pulls up to the duo, and the two hop into her car and drive away.

“My car’s just gone in two seconds,” she said.

Rodriguez said she left her car running for two minutes around 8 a.m. It was parked in the driveway behind her home, tucked away in the far corner of her backyard. She said her Toyota wouldn’t have been easily spotted from the street unless someone was looking intently.

“It just feels violating in your own home,” Rodriguez said.

Her family has lived in Midvale without issue for 15 years. After her car was stolen, they purchased security cameras.

Rodriguez’s car was stolen on Jan. 19. Then six days later on one street over, so was another.

“It was my first car. I only had it for two weeks,” said 16-year-old Maya Baucum. “I got my license on Jan. 5. so I haven’t had it for very long at all.”

Baucum said her dark gray 2014 Subaru Forester was parked right outside her home for less than two minutes. She ran inside to grab her backpack and came back to it gone.

“It was very devastating because, in a way, it was very sentimental because it's your first big thing that you own,” she said.

The teen hopes her stickers are unique enough for someone to recognize.

“It has temporary red plates from the dealership on it. It says ‘Avanesyan Motors.’ It’s got an Alta Ski Resort sticker on the back rear window as well as a Level Nine Sports store sticker on the back,” said Baucum.

If you spot the missing vehicles, call the Unified Police Department’s Midvale precinct at (385) 468-9350.