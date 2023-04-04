Ivins man arrested for using fake bomb as 'scare tactic' in water dispute

IVINS, Utah — An Ivans man was arrested on April 3 for placing what appeared to be a bomb on an irrigation line belonging to a company he has fought with over water rights.

Carlos Enrique Oliver-Dean, 70, was booked into the Washington County Jail for possession of a chemical explosive device he said was meant as a "scare tactic."

Ivins Irrigation Company said they have an had an ongoing dispute with Oliver-Dean over water rights and access since the summer of 2022.

A company employee was attempting to cap the water line leading Oliver-Dean's property when he found a possible explosive device attached to a spigot and called the police.

Members of the Washington County Bomb Squad responded and disassembled the device.

During an interview with Carlos Dean-Oliver, he stated that he placed metal stakes into the ground and connected them to power, then placed the bottles of chemicals on the stakes "in an obvious way" to prevent anyone from digging there.

He now faces felony charges.