Jaws of life stolen from St. George fire department

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A potentially life-saving tool was recently stolen from a fire department in St. George.

Acting Fire Chief Jim Banks told FOX 13 News, that sometime Sunday night or Monday morning someone broke into New Harmony Fire District’s Kolob Fire Station, went directly to the truck, and took the jaws of life, a cutting tool that goes with it, hydraulic pump, and hoses.

The jaws of life are used to cut thick metal and plastic on vehicles when someone is trapped after a crash.

Chief Banks said the department covers a section of the freeway with many accidents and losing this tool puts them in a bind.

Chief Banks said nothing else was missing and it was obvious they were there for something specific and got what they wanted.

The chief estimated it was going to cost around $30,000 to replace it if they can't get it back soon.

The station will also need to beef up security now with cameras, further straining the budget for the small department of 17 volunteers.

Anyone with information should call the police.