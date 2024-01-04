Judge finds woman justified in fatal shooting of professional bull rider, dismisses case

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has dismissed the case of the woman accused of murdering a professional bull rider in September 2022 after finding the shooting to be justified. The case was dismissed with prejudice.

Court documents show Wednesday that the defendant was justified in the incident, finding the state "did not present clear and convincing evidence that the defendant was not justified", ordering the case dismissed with prejudice.

The defendant was arrested in Houston in 2022 but was later released during the ongoing investigation and left Salt Lake City.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, was found outside with "at least one gunshot wound" according to police after what was described at the time as a domestic violence incident at an apartment complex in the Ballpark neighborhood.

He later died at the hospital.

Allen was a professional bull rider known as Ouncie Mitchell on the PBR Tour, having been ranked 23rd in the world in bull-riding with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.