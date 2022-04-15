Kaysville officer rams wrong-way driver on I-15

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A Kaysville police officer stopped a wrong-way driver by ramming into them with their cruiser Thursday afternoon on I-15.
According to Sergeant Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, around 2:30 p.m. they received reports of a wrong-way driver in the southbound lanes of I-15 coming from the Salt Lake area.
A trooper attempted to intercept the driver but missed and the driver kept going.
Later down the road, a Kaysville officer was able to successfully ram the car and stop it.
The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.
No injuries were reported.