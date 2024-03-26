Kouri Richins now facing additional charges in addition to husband's murder

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Kouri Richins, a Utah woman who is accused of killing her husband in 2022, is now facing several new fraud-related charges.

On Monday, Richins was hit with two counts of mortgage fraud, two counts of insurance fraud, and three counts of forgery. She was charged in 2023 with aggravated murder and other offenses in connection with the death of her husband, Eric Richins.

Prosecutors allege that Richins applied for a mortgage in 2021, in which she claimed a balance of $210,898 in her credit union account. According to court documents, there was actually $15,609.

She's also accused of fraudulently applying for life insurance for her husband and forging his signature just over a month before he died, then fraudulently claiming the life insurance benefits.