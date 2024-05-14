LDS missionary in Utah County arrested for allegedly raping woman

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A man serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was arrested Saturday and is accused of raping a woman.

Abraham Isaac Cruz Hernandez, 19, faces multiple offenses including rape and forcible sodomy, first-degree felonies, and sexual battery.

Hernandez was serving as a missionary for the LDS church in Utah County at the time of his arrest, documents state.

A statement from the church states Hernandez was "immediately removed from his volunteer missionary service" after allegations were made.

"The Church is cooperating fully with law enforcement in this investigation," the statement reads in part. "Missionaries are expected to abide by the highest standards, and those who do not will be released and sent home, and in situations involving criminal allegations, also face loss of Church membership."

Court documents state a relative contacted authorities and reported that her sister had been sexually assaulted.

Hernandez told police that he and the victim were "making out and eventually had sex" in the garage of a Saratoga Springs home, arresting information states.

Later, the victim spoke to police, where she said Hernandez grabbed her and began kissing her in the garage, which she originally consented to, documents report.

The victim told police that Hernandez then forced her to perform sexual acts before he grabbed her by the hair and raped her, arrest documents state.

Eventually, others went into the garage, saw what was happening and told Hernandez to stop, documents state.

Hernandez was arrested and is being held without bail in the Utah County Jail.

Further information about the victim, including her age, were not made available.