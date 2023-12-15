Logan man allegedly hid cameras in woman's home, sent threatening messages

LOGAN, Utah — A Logan man has been arrested after allegedly hiding cameras in a woman's home and sending threatening messages Tuesday.

Rafael Dixon, 40, was booked Tuesday into the Cache County Jail for stalking and electronic communication harassment.

According to court documents, the victim reported to authorities that recording devices were found in their bedrooms and their living room. Dixon had also allegedly admitted to setting up the cameras.

The victim also reported that Dixon had sent over 50 messages that included threats, including one telling them to enjoy the last few hours with her daughter.

It was reported that the victim was concerned for their safety after receiving these messages.

A pretrial hearing for the release under bail for Dixon has currently been scheduled for next week on Monday.