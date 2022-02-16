Logan man arrested for 2 rapes in less than a month

LOGAN, Utah — A man was arrested this week after being accused of raping two victims in recent weeks.

Spencer Eric Dodd was accused of rape by a 23-year-old woman on Jan. 28 in Logan, and then by an 18-year-old woman on Valentine's Day.

Dodd made direct confessions and apologies to the victims, according to probable cause documents, for not obeying their vocal demands to stop.

In the first alleged rape, Dodd is accused of meeting a woman on a dating app and engaging in consenting sexual activity, but his actions got hostile throughout the session, and he bit and choked her. He allegedly continued to engage in sexual behavior after she requested him to stop.

The woman told police Dodd said, “No, I have you right where I want you,” after she requested him to stop several times.

Court documents stated, Dodd later admitted to that rape on a recorded phone call with the woman and admitted to his actions a second time to officers after being arrested.

In the second alleged rape weeks later on Valentine's Day, Dodd was arrested after an 18-year-old reported the incident to police and Dodd admitted to his actions through text messages with the victim, according to the arrest documents.

Dodd allegedly repeatedly apologized and expressed remorse to both victims during their exchanges after the rapes, according to documents.

"In both cases, he acted knowingly with clear indifference to the consent and safety of the victim," police wrote in the paperwork. "This serial behavior is clear indication that he is a threat to both the victims and the community. If released, your Affiant fears he will continue to sexually prey on females in the community."

Dodd was booked into jail on Monday.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673 or the online chat hotline at rainn.org/resources. Call 911 if you or someone else is in immediate danger.