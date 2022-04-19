Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell to appear in court today

Posted at 8:16 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 11:06:15-04

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell are scheduled to appear in court in Idaho on Tuesday.

After nearly 10 months in a mental health facility, Vallow's case is moving ahead after a judge last week declared her competent to stand trial.

Nearly two years ago, after months of searching, investigators found the remains of her children JJ Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, buried in Chad Daybell's backyard.

"I think that Lori has played her games to where now she can't play them anymore," said Larry Woodcock, the grandfather of JJ Vallow. "We will be (at her next hearing), and I will be sitting as close behind her as I can get, because she's going to look at me this time.... My grandson is in a freezer vault, and Tylee as well. We want some closure."

Lori Vallow Daybell will also be charged with conspiracy to commit murder for her husband, Charles Vallow, and conspiracy to commit murder for her current husband's former wife, Tammy Daybell.

Her husband Chad Daybell is also charged in connection with the deaths of the children and his former wife. Both Daybells are set to be tried together starting in January 2023 in Ada County.

Follow FOX 13 News on-air and online for the latest developments.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere