Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell to appear in court today

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell are scheduled to appear in court in Idaho on Tuesday.

After nearly 10 months in a mental health facility, Vallow's case is moving ahead after a judge last week declared her competent to stand trial.

Here is Lori Vallow Daybell's new mug shot taken just a few days ago as she was booked back into Madison County Jail following being declared competent to stand trial. @fox13 pic.twitter.com/jzTEBZvzqf — Spencer Joseph (@SpencerJosephTV) April 19, 2022

Nearly two years ago, after months of searching, investigators found the remains of her children JJ Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, buried in Chad Daybell's backyard.

"I think that Lori has played her games to where now she can't play them anymore," said Larry Woodcock, the grandfather of JJ Vallow. "We will be (at her next hearing), and I will be sitting as close behind her as I can get, because she's going to look at me this time.... My grandson is in a freezer vault, and Tylee as well. We want some closure."

Just entered the courtroom for the 9am morning hearing for Chad Daybell. I will be tweeting the latest for @fox13 as we get it. The judge has denied any live broadcast of the hearing however there is a camera recording the entire thing that we will share following the hearing. — Spencer Joseph (@SpencerJosephTV) April 19, 2022

Lori Vallow Daybell will also be charged with conspiracy to commit murder for her husband, Charles Vallow, and conspiracy to commit murder for her current husband's former wife, Tammy Daybell.

Her husband Chad Daybell is also charged in connection with the deaths of the children and his former wife. Both Daybells are set to be tried together starting in January 2023 in Ada County.

