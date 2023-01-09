Lori Vallow Daybell claims she was not present when JJ, Tylee died

IDAHO — Lori Vallow Daybell says she was not present when her children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan were killed and wants to meet with her husband, Chad Daybell as their joint trial approaches.

Both Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell have pleaded not guilty in connection to the deaths of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, Lori's children, along with Chad's late wife, Tammy Daybell.

New court documents filed last week by Lori Daybell's attorneys state she was in her apartment in Rexburg, Idaho when J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan "died in the apartment of Alex Cox in Rexburg, Idaho."

Cox was Daybell's brother and died suddenly in December 2019. His sudden and mysterious death was soon after the disappearances of Tylee and J.J.

After more than a year of investigation, Cox's death was ruled to be from natural causes, more specifically, blood clots and heart failure.

Also in the Notice of Alibi filed by Daybell's attorneys, Lori said she was in Hawaii when Tammy Daybell died at the home of her husband, Chad Daybell in Salem, Idaho.

The death of Tammy Daybell, formerly married to Chad Daybell, was initially ruled to be of natural causes. Her body was exhumed from a Springville, Utah cemetery in 2021 and an autopsy was completed.

Results of the autopsy were not made public as officials said they would be used as evidence in the investigation in Chad Daybell.

In the document, Lori Vallow Daybell says she was with other individuals in both instances.

A separate document filed last week states Lori Vallow Daybell and her attorneys are requesting the opportunity to speak with Chad Daybell and his legal team for "confidential joint settlement and strategy sessions."

"With settlement proposals, mediation, motions and trial fast approaching, Lori and Chad would like to be able to talk together in person and on the phone about their options," the documents reads in part. "The attorneys for the parties will attend any in-person meetings and phone conversations, but will not record the conversations and will not use the conversations as evidence."

The last time the Daybells spoke to each other was on July 26, 2022 in a court-approved and monitored phone call, documents detail.

A 10-week joint trial for Chad and Lori Daybell is set to begin on April 3, 2023, after initially being postponed from January 2023.