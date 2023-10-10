Man accused of attempting to lure female students in car at Granger High

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to lure female high school students into his car on the campus of a West Valley City high school.

Jonathan Martinez Calata, 21, faces multiple charges including criminal trespassing, possession of a deadly weapon, and drug-related charges may soon be charged with attempted kidnapping and impersonating a police officer for an incident that occurred Monday at Granger High School in West Valley City.

A probable cause statement details that Calata followed two female students near the school and told them to get in his car, saying the father of one of the girls had sent him to pick them up, and that they knew each other from Instagram.

However, when he reached into a backpack, both girls were able to escape and run into the high school.

Calata followed them and filmed them fleeing into Granger High, which officers later viewed on his phone.

Following his arrest for trespassing, police officers searched his backpack and found a THC vaping device and amphetamines, both of which are illegal to possess on drug-free school grounds.

Officers also found brass knuckles and financial transaction cards not belonging to Calata, as well as fake police badges and IDs which they believe were used by him to entice minors into his car, documents state.

He is deemed a flight risk and therefore is being held without bail.