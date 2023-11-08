Watch Now
Man accused of driving over 100 mph under the influence in Provo

File photo: Police officer measuring vehicles' speeds with a radar gun
Posted at 8:17 AM, Nov 08, 2023
PROVO, Utah — A man was arrested in Provo on Monday for allegedly driving under the influence and speeding over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 15.

Payce Stewart, 21, was arrested on one count of reckless driving and one count of driving under the influence.

Arrest documents report a Utah Highway Patrol trooper witnessed a vehicle speeding at 105 miles per hour on I-15 and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, later identified as Stewart, has glossy eyes and showed signs of intoxication, UHP stated.

When asked if he had anything to drink before driving, Stewart told the trooper he had "one tall boy - Coors Light," that was around 24 ounces, documents report.

Arresting information explained Stewart participated in several field sobriety tests and tested positive for alcohol in his system using a breath test.

Stewart was released from jail under specific conditions to appear in court, stay sober and not drive.

