Man accused of stalking, fatally shooting brother-in-law in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Utah — A man told police he lurked outside his brother-in-law's West Haven home before fatally shooting him in the backyard Wednesday night.

Dallas Martineau, 40, was arrested in connection to the shooting and faces one count of murder, a first-degree felony.

The identity of the 50-year-old victim, Martineau's brother-in-law, was not immediately made available.

According to the arrest documents, the victim's son called police saying his father had been shot after going outside the home near 4300 West 4700 South to smoke a cigarette.

When officers arrived, they found the victim and began rendering emergency medical aid before he was later transported to the hospital where he died.

The victim's son told police that he believed the shooter was Martineau. During an interview with police at his Roy home, Martineau confessed to shooting his brother-in-law, saying he waited in the backyard until the victim came outside.

Martineau told police he made eye contact with the victim before "he shot him multiple times," the documents say.

After shooting the man, Martineau fled to his home where he was later located and taken into custody.

"The Weber County Sheriff’s Office would like to express its condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time," a statement from officials read in part. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve their loss."