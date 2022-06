SANDY, Utah — Police in Sandy are attempting to identify a man they say tried to lure children into his SUV.

The man was driving a silver Volkswagen Tiguan when he tried to get two children to come inside on June 6 and June 9. Both incidents occurred in the area of 11000 to 11400 east of 700 East.

No license plate or other identifying features were made available.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his SUV is asked to call the Sandy Police Department at 801-799-3000.