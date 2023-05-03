Man and teen arrested for murder of Ogden man

OGDEN, Utah — Nearly two months after an Ogden man was found shot to death, two individuals, a man and a teenager, were arrested in connection to the homicide.

Hugo Zamora, 25, of Hooper, was booked into jail for aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and related felony charges, police state. In addition, a 17-year-old male was also booked into a juvenile detention facility for the same charges.

On March 14 at around 3 a.m. officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of 2900 Childs Avenue.

Robert Bien, 34, from Ogden, was pronounced dead at the scene once officers arrived.

In the weeks since the murder, few details were made available by police as an investigation was ongoing.

Arresting documents for Zamora give new insight into what may have led up to the shooting.

A witness who was with Bien at the time of the shooting told police two individuals made contact with them on the side of the road and one of them, "produced a handgun and committed a robbery on the victims," documents state.

The witness said the pair took 60 dollars from him and when Bien refused to cooperate, he was shot and killed.

The witness told police they did not know the suspects, arrest documents report.

Once he was arrested, Zamora told police that he was with a juvenile passenger and the passenger got out of his vehicle and "ended up on the ground with another individual."

Zamora told police he heard shots go off and the passenger got back into his vehicle before they left.

Arrest documents also detail that Zamora stopped at a family member's residence and altered the license plate on his vehicle before driving away.