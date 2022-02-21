Man arrested, accused of recording video in St. George public restroom

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man was arrested over the weekend and faces crimes related to video recording in a public men's restroom in St. George.

According to arrest documents obtained by FOX 13 News, Zachary Robert Bradley, 25, was arrested on six counts of voyeurism by concealed electronic equipment.

Police were called to a strip mall located at 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive around 1:20 p.m. about a man recording people in the men's restroom, according to the arrest report.

When police arrived officers said they found Bradley being detained by a group of people in the restroom.

When police questioned Bradley they said he admitted to taking videos of people without their knowledge in the restroom.

"Mr. Bradley has numerous videos on his phone of males using the restroom," the arresting officer wrote. "The videos were filmed through the space of the stalls and from over the top of the stall using the toilet seat to stand on."

The officer went on to say that it looked like Bradley had recorded six different people without their knowledge.

Bradley was booked into the Washington County Jail.

His court date has not yet been set.