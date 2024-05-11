Man arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap girl at Emery High School

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — Police have arrested a Castle Dale man after he allegedly attempted to kidnap a young girl from Emery High School Friday during the middle school track meet.

According to the kidnapping call, the suspect was seen grabbing and restraining a young girl at the school. It's suspected that the attempt stopped when he realized other people saw the kidnapping.

Police found the local suspect sitting by himself at the end of the bleachers and he was taken into custody without incident.

He is being held in the Emery County Jail without bail on a kidnapping charge. Police say the investigation is ongoing and will not be releasing his name at this time.

Sheriff Tyson Huntington states, "I would like to thank the citizens who helped protect and comfort the victim and preserve the scene until law enforcement arrived. Once again it goes to show how important our citizens are to law enforcement. Please be aware of your surroundings."