Man arrested for assaulting two strangers at Salt Lake City park

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly assaulted two people who he did not know at Warm Springs Park.

Michael Patterson, 56, now faces charges including aggravated assault, assault, and failure to remain at an accident involving injury.

Police said that at 7:23 a.m., callers reported a fight happening in the parking lot of Warm Springs Park, located near 840 North Beck Street.

Officers discovered Patterson got into a fight with a 59-year-old woman and "physically assaulted her," police said in a press release.

What led up to the fight was not made available.

A 32-year-old man saw the fight and tried to intervene, police said. At that point, Patterson intentionally hit the man with his car and drove away.

Police report there was no relationship between any of the people involved in the fight.

Crews treated the 32-year-old man for minor injuries and the woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.