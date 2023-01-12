Watch Now
Man arrested for bank robbery same day he is released from jail

Posted at 11:01 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 13:34:18-05

SALT LAKE CITY — A 46 year-old Salt Lake City man released from jail apparently was not fully rehabilitated, as he was arrested for bank robbery the very same day.

Clinton Randle demanded money from employees at a bank on 1550 Main Street on January 9, leaving with the cash, but police officers quickly found him within the area.

Special agents from the FBI helped in the investigation, and K9 officers were able to track him down.

Randle was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, and is charged with two counts of robbery.

