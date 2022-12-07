Man arrested for breaking into LDS Provo temple, causing $4k in damage

PROVO, Utah — A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly broke into the Provo City Center Temple belonging to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Luis Zamora, 33, now faces one count of burglary, a third-degree felony.

Arrest documents state a stained glass window, valued at $4,000, was broken the night before and police obtained a photo of the individual who was involved from a video of the incident.

Video showed a person using a metal tray to break the window before unlocking the door and going inside the temple, documents state.

Other officials identified Zamora as the individual in the video and he was detained by police, documents state.

At first, Zamora told police he never went to the temple, however, then he said he did go to the facility because he was cold and did not want to be on the street, arrest documents read.

Zamora also told police he did not break the window but instead got into the building because the door was open.