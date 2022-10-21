Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man arrested for threatening to kill people at City Creek Center

thumbnail_image002 (4).jpg
SLCPD
thumbnail_image002 (4).jpg
Posted at 6:10 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 08:10:42-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested after he allegedly made death threats toward employees, shoppers and police officers at City Creek Center Thursday night.

Keith Payne, 35, now faces felony and misdemeanor-related charges, police said.

At 7:30 Thursday evening, dispatch took a call from Payne, who said he needed to be arrested and claimed to be in a store at City Creek Center.

The store was not disclosed by police, however, customers and employees started evacuating.

After making a plan and working with City Creek Center security, officers were able to safely arrest Payne.

Police did not find a gun on Payne and do not believe he ever had access to a firearm, officials explained.

Officials said they investigated the incident as a possible mental health crisis.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere