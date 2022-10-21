Man arrested for threatening to kill people at City Creek Center

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested after he allegedly made death threats toward employees, shoppers and police officers at City Creek Center Thursday night.

Keith Payne, 35, now faces felony and misdemeanor-related charges, police said.

At 7:30 Thursday evening, dispatch took a call from Payne, who said he needed to be arrested and claimed to be in a store at City Creek Center.

The store was not disclosed by police, however, customers and employees started evacuating.

After making a plan and working with City Creek Center security, officers were able to safely arrest Payne.

Police did not find a gun on Payne and do not believe he ever had access to a firearm, officials explained.

Officials said they investigated the incident as a possible mental health crisis.