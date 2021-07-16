Man arrested in Ogden after trying to kidnap a woman

OGDEN, Utah — A man was arrested in Ogden Thursday after he tried to kidnap a woman.

66-year-old Russel F. Beasley was arrested on one count of kidnapping, a second degree felony, after a woman said he followed and grabbed her, trying to pull her away.

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 100 block area of 25th street. Responders found a victim who said a man had followed her and attempted to get closer and closer to her before putting his right arm around her neck and trying to pull her away, arrest documents state.

The victim used her elbow to hit the man and was able to escape.

Using surveillance footage from surrounding cameras, officials saw the scene unfold and were able to identify Beasley due to previous encounters, according to arrest documents.

Beasley was located on the 300 block of 25th Street at the Municipal park and did not wish to speak with officers after being read his Miranda Rights.

Beasley was transported to the Weber County Jail, where he is being held without bail.