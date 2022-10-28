Man barricades himself in Midvale home after ramming police car, shooting at officers

MIDVALE, Utah — A SWAT standoff is underway in Midvale after a man rammed into a police car, shot at officers and then barricaded himself inside a home.

The standoff is happening near 8555 S. Monroe Street.

Due to the proximity of the home to Cooperview Elementary School, in-person learning was cancelled Friday, district officials explained.

"For the safety of the school community, Copperview will have a remote-learning day," the district said in a social media post.

Officials with the Unified Police Department told FOX 13 News the man is armed and earlier he fled from officers after ramming a police vehicle.

Officials also believe he shot at officers during a pursuit that ensued before he barricaded himself inside the home.

The man is alone in the house, officials said.

Follow fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest updates on this breaking news situation.