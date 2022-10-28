Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man barricades himself in Midvale home after ramming police car, shooting at officers

Posted at 7:12 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 09:12:23-04

MIDVALE, Utah — A SWAT standoff is underway in Midvale after a man rammed into a police car, shot at officers and then barricaded himself inside a home.

The standoff is happening near 8555 S. Monroe Street.

Due to the proximity of the home to Cooperview Elementary School, in-person learning was cancelled Friday, district officials explained.

"For the safety of the school community, Copperview will have a remote-learning day," the district said in a social media post.

Officials with the Unified Police Department told FOX 13 News the man is armed and earlier he fled from officers after ramming a police vehicle.

Officials also believe he shot at officers during a pursuit that ensued before he barricaded himself inside the home.

The man is alone in the house, officials said.

Follow fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest updates on this breaking news situation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere