Man charged with murder after University of Utah student overdoses at motel

SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been charged with murder, and other crimes, after the overdose death of a University of Utah student at a motel this month.

Hoayu Wang, 26, was charged on Friday with Murder (first degree felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (second degree felony), and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (third degree felony).

“This is a tragic case," said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. "Our Office intends to do everything in our power to bring a measure of justice for the victim and their family. We have met with the family and ask that their privacy please be respected as they deal with their loss.”

According to the DA's office, on Feb. 11, 2022, Wang was at a hotel in Salt Lake City with the victim where he intentionally gave her drugs, which caused her death.

U of U identified the victim as undergraduate student Zhifan Dong. Police previously said Dong and Wang were in a "romantic relationship" and were living together at the time of her death.

The probable cause document stated that Wang sent an email to a U of U staff member that same day that stated he and his girlfriend, Dong, had “decided to use opioids to have a painless death.”

In the email Wang continued, that after they tried some of the drugs, Dong suffered respiratory depression and vomiting, then was unconscious for several hours. Wang said that he didn’t want to see her suffer, so he injected her with "a high dose of heroin."

Officers with the U of U Police Department began pinging Dong's phone which showed they were at the Quality Inn and officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department conducted a welfare check at the hotel.

Staff at the hotel verified to police that Wang had checked in several days earlier on February 3 and was still in the room. According to the document, officers then forced their way into Wang’s room where they found him lying on the bed next to Dong, who was dead.

Officers testified they saw a syringe next to Dong and that Wang admitted to them that they had both snorted heroin. Wang allegedly told officers that he did not call an ambulance because she would have been hospitalized and they planned to commit suicide.

Wang allegedly also admitted to officers that she was unconscious but still breathing for several hours before he chose to inject her with more drugs to "relieve her suffering and cause her death."

The same day a DEA agent tested samples of powdery substances in the room which came back as positive for fentanyl and ketamine. Officers said Wang admitted to them that he had purchased heroin, fentanyl and other drugs using bitcoin on the dark web and had the drugs delivered to the hotel room so that he could distribute them to Dong to facilitate her death.

The DA's office requested that Wang be held in jail without bond.