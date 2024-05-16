Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — A Logan man was pronounced dead after gunfire was exchanged with police Wednesday afternoon.

Two officers involved in the shooting were released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say at 4:30 p.m. detectives contacted an adult male during an investigation near Denzil Stewart Park and attempted to make an arrest. During this attempt, the adult male resisted and produced a firearm that he used to fire at the officers. Police responded by returning fire.

The officers began to make life-saving efforts, but the individual was later pronounced dead by medical personnel. Two officers involved in the incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at the hospital.

The two injured officers would later be released from the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation, and the involved officer has been placed on administrative leave.