Man dies in fire, elderly woman fatally shot in separate Uintah Co. incidents

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — Investigators are looking into two fatal incidents in Uintah Co., one involving a man who died in a house fire and another involving a woman who was shot at a care facility on New Year's Eve.

The Naples Police Department said in a release that firefighters were sent to a fire at a home in Vernal on Sunday.

As crews extinguished the blaze that was actively burning inside the home, they discovered a man who had died, later identified as 42-year-old Mark Ryan Bingham, a Vernal resident.

While officials investigated the fire, Naples responders were sent to a residential care facility within the city for a "medical event."

"When law enforcement arrived, it was apparent the adult female was beyond life-saving efforts," officials reported. "Through the initial investigation, it was determined the patient was deceased as the result of a gunshot wound."

The woman was identified as 72-year-old Patricia Bingham.

Further details on each incident, including any relation between the man and woman who were found dead were not made available.

Police said only that a suspect had been identified and "law enforcement is certain there is no active threat to the community."

Vernal and Naples investigators are "actively" looking into each incident.

