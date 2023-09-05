Man fatally shot after fight over 'property' with another man in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A man was shot and killed Monday night after getting into a fight with another man over some type of property in Ogden.

Police explained that at 10 p.m., officers responded to the area of 700 North Liberty on reports that someone had been shot.

When they arrived, police found the victim, a 31-year-old man who lived in the area, had been shot several times and died at the scene.

Brendan Powell, 25, was taken into custody by police and booked into jail on homicide charges.

Officials report Powell and the victim got into a verbal fight "over property" and the situation escalated to Powell firing several rounds at the victim.

Powell also lived in the area.

Further details about the nature of the fight and exactly what it was about, as well as the identity of the victim, were not made available.

Police tell FOX 13 News the situation remains an active investigation.