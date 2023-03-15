Man found guilty for aggravated murder, faces life in prison

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly two years after a man was taken into custody for shooting and killing another man in Salt Lake City, a jury has found him guilty and he could be sentenced to life in prison.

William Henry Clark was found guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping with serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

Clark could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole at his sentencing hearing scheduled for May 22.

In April 2021, Clark was taken into custody for allegedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Ryan Prendergast.

At the time of the investigation, police said Prendergast was living in a tent as part of an encampment in the area of 500 West 900 South.

The office of the Salt Lake County District Attorney said Clark fatally shot Prendergast when he tried to intervene as Clark attempted to kidnap his former girlfriend.

In the days after the homicide, a SWAT standoff in Magna resulted in the arrest of Clark.

“Mr. Clark is a violent offender that may now spend the rest of his life in prison," said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill in part. "He can no longer pose a threat to our community. "