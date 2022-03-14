Man, grandson hit by drunk driver while walking in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — A 55-year-old man and his 5-year-old grandson were rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car while walking near a road in North Ogden on Saturday.

According to arrest documents, 45-year-old Robert Earl Hyde was arrested at the scene and faces charges of DUI with serious injury, operating a vehicle without insurance and failing to use a turn signal when changing lanes.

According to officers, Hyde had a blood alcohol level of .284 when he was tested at the police station.

Both victims remained hospitalized in stable condition as of Monday morning.

FOX 13 News has reached out for more information about the circumstances leading up to the crash and the victim's identities.