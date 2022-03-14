Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Man, grandson hit by drunk driver while walking in North Ogden

baltimore police generic crime scene
File
baltimore police generic crime scene
Posted at 9:02 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 11:09:30-04

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — A 55-year-old man and his 5-year-old grandson were rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car while walking near a road in North Ogden on Saturday.

According to arrest documents, 45-year-old Robert Earl Hyde was arrested at the scene and faces charges of DUI with serious injury, operating a vehicle without insurance and failing to use a turn signal when changing lanes.

According to officers, Hyde had a blood alcohol level of .284 when he was tested at the police station.

Both victims remained hospitalized in stable condition as of Monday morning.

FOX 13 News has reached out for more information about the circumstances leading up to the crash and the victim's identities.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere