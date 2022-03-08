Man hits pedestrian, car, fire truck while fleeing officers in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah — A man crashed into a person, a car and a fire truck while fleeing police on Monday night.

According to police, it started around 8 p.m. when Farmington officers were called to the area of 64 West Joy Drive where witnesses reported two men fighting. One of the involved men was reportedly laying on the grass, while the other got into a white sedan and struck the man that was in the grass.

A few minutes later a traffic accident was reported at 650 West State Street in where the suspect vehicle fled from that scene as well. Then a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle was seen by UHP troopers driving erratically in the area of Park Lane and Main Street.

Troopers attempted to pull the car over but the driver took off.

The car was then seen by a Davis County deputy at about 50 South 200 East, where they attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect turned off the vehicles lights and continued to flee, according to a police statement.

A Farmington Fire truck was leaving the scene of the original incident with he man laying in the grass, when it was struck by the fleeing suspect at 75 West 200 South. The car continued south on 75 West when a Farmington officer finally used his patrol car to disable the fleeing suspect car at about 350 South 75 West.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

The man who was hit by the suspect car was taken to the hospital by ambulance for minor injuries.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being booked into the Davis County Jail on multiple charges.