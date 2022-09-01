Man in critical condition after shooting at Clearfield Cemetery

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after police said he was shot during an argument at Clearfield Cemetery.

The incident happened at around 9:30 Wednesday night just north of the cemetery.

"Witnesses reported hearing an individual screaming at another individual that if he wanted to live, he needed to get back in a vehicle," explained Assistant Chief Devin Rogers with the Clearfield Police Department.

Callers also told police that they saw a person on the ground with a gunshot wound, but that they left the area in a white pickup truck.

As police tried to locate the truck involved, they were notified a man had been dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The 39-year-old male victim is in critical condition, Rogers explained, but he is being stabilized.

Later, police located the white pickup truck and took one person into custody.

"Layton Police Department located that vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop on antelope drive near I-15," Rogers said.

There is no danger to the public as police believe they have detained all involved parties.

Rogers said if you witnessed the incident to call police.

"If there's any witnesses that heard or saw anything that have not talked to law enforcement, we'd like to hear from them," he said. "They can reach out to Clearfield police department."

Investigators are now interviewing the two people and looking into why they were in the cemetery in the first place.

The relationship between the two individuals, as well as their identities, were not made immediately available.