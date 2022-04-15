Man in Magna AMBER Alert faces federal charges

SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of taking a teen girl from Utah to Texas last month, triggering an AMBER Alert, is now facing federal charges.

According to court documents, Frank David Lopez-Orellana, 20, met the 14-year-old victim online and the two began a relationship even after he learned her age.

An AMBER Alert was issued on March 21 when the girl disappeared.

Lopez-Orellana and the girl were found in San Antonio on March 22.

The victim's mother told police her daughter left a note saying "she wanted to leave and would make her mother proud by leaving."

After being arrested, Lopez-Orellana allegedly admitted he drove to Utah to meet up with the girl "so that they could have a physical relationship."

Lopez-Orellana, who is from Honduras and in the U.S. illegally, now faces several felonies handed down by a grand jury this week.

The charges include, Kidnapping, Production of Child Pornography, Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct, Coercion, and Enticement.

It wasn't immediately clear if Lopez-Orellana was being defended by a lawyer or how he intended to plead.