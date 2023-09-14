Man in stolen vehicle rams cop car, may have been shot by police during encounter near Fashion Place Mall

MURRAY, Utah — Police are asking for help to find a man who they say may have been shot by an officer during an encounter near Fashion Place Mall in Murray.

The situation was triggered when Murray Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a car that displayed a stolen Indiana License Plate.

The vehicle, seen in photos, was a Blacky Chevy Captiva with license plate "137CDI."

Police described the driver as a 30-year-old Black male who stands at 6'1" tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is seen in a photo with facial hair and wearing a white tank top with red shorts.

When the officers tried to take the driver into custody, he rammed a police car and hit another parked car as he fled from the area, police report.

At some point during the encounter, an officer fired a shot at the driver, although further details about what led up to the shooting were not made available.

Officials believe the man may have suffered a potential injury and are asking the public to help identify him as an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

As the encounter involved an officer-involved critical incident, a team from West Jordan is taking over the investigation for Murray City Police.

If you have any information on the man, including who he is or where he may be, call authorities at 801-840-4000 and reference case number WJ23-48737.