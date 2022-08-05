Man in the hospital, another man arrested after shooting at Gateway Inn

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition and another man was arrested in relation to a Salt Lake City shooting Friday morning.

The shooting happened at around 1:12 a.m. at the Gateway Inn, located at 819 West North Temple Street.

Officers were sent to the area on reports that someone had been shot and when they arrived at the scene found a man on the ground bleeding from his stomach.

The 42-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition after officers rendered first-aid.

During preliminary investigation, a sergeant with the Salt Lake City Police Department saw a car leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop. Officers discovered the passenger in the vehicle, 42-year-old Anthony Griffin, was the alleged shooter in the incident.

Police recovered a handgun that had been used in the shooting and they determined it had been stolen.

"Officers also located more than nine grams of cocaine and a large amount of cash during their investigation," a press release stated.

Griffin was booked into jail and now faces charges including Felony Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person and Distributing/Offering/Arranging Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

FOX 13 News has previously reported that the location of Gateway Inn is one of the largest drains on police resources in the city and was put up for sale in March of 2022.

SLCPD officials also added in their press release that in May, June and July, officers focused on the area around the Gateway Inn for policing efforts. During that time, officers made 24 felony arrests and spent more than 230 hours in the area.